Kurdish organization to aid families of Iraqi protest victims

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF), based in the Kurdistan Region's capital of Erbil, announced on Wednesday that it would be distributing financial aid to families of the victims of violence in the ongoing nationwide demonstrations in Iraq.

“The assistance will include the families of the victims in all provinces and it will be distributed through teams that we have established consisting of our staff and volunteers,” Musa Ahmad, the head of the organization, said in a press conference.

The BCF has recently prepared a list of the victims of the protests and their families living in multiple cities, in coordination with some government offices.

He added, “The aid campaign will begin with Baghdad, and we will visit every [known] family of the victims to extend our condolences on behalf of the Kurdish people and President Masoud Barzani and to offer our financial preparedness to help them in any way they need.”

Musa also mentioned that. although the BCF is the first to take such initiative, he encouraged other civil society organizations and government officials from relevant departments to join in helping “the families of the martyrs, as it is a sacred duty, especially for those in the humanitarian field.”