Local, foreign aid groups launch medical program in Kurdistan Region hospitals, camps

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Local and foreign aid organizations joined forces to launch a new aid initiative that aims to provide much-needed medical supplies to hospitals and displacement camps in the Kurdistan Region.

The first phase of the effort officially began on Wednesday, as workers began to distribute the medical supplies and gifts in hospitals located in the Harir, Basirma, and Darashakran sub-districts hospitals.

“The project is aiding the Kurdistan Region and internally displaced persons (IDP) in the camps, as it will provide medication and medical supplies for seven locations on a monthly basis, four health facilities in the IDP camps, and three hospitals in the districts and sub-districts all over the Kurdistan Region,” said Saman Barzinji, the Kurdistan Region's Minister of Health, in an interview with Kurdistan 24.

The program is to continue for a year, jointly run by the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) and Latter-day Saint Charities, which describes itself as “the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” commonly known as the Mormon Church.

Barzinji also extended his gratitude and appreciation to both organizations for the initiative, as he said it will help fill specific medical needs in the camps and hospitals in coordination with the Health Ministry, since, as the minister pointed out, “Iraq does not meet the Kurdistan Region's needs and necessities for medical supplies and medication.”

Abas Azad, the ministry's representative at the BCF, said, “The aid consists of medical supplies, laboratory supplies, and dental supplies... The aid will be distributed according to hospitals and health facility’s needs.”

BCF is one of the most active humanitarian NGOs in the Kurdistan Region, often providing a substantial amount of aid to internally displaced persons and refugees. In 2019, in cooperation with its international partners, it provided $1 million worth of medical-related aid to IDPs, refugee camps, and Kurdistan Region hospitals.

Editing by John J. Catherine