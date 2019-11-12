Coalition vows to continue cooperation with the SDF

In October, US President Donald Trump announced a military presence would remain in eastern Syria to prevent the Islamic State from regaining control over oilfields there.

During the press conference, Caggins stated the primary mission of the US-led coalition continues to be the fight to defeat the terrorist organization.

“With that mission, we also have the right to protect ourselves and now, our mission is to move away from the border areas. As you know we had bases in Manbij, Tabqa, the Lafarge cement factory, and they are all closed. So we are moving our operations and concentrating on eastern Syria and Hasakah and Deir al-Zor.”

He added that the US-led coalition is still deliberating their withdrawal from the Kobani airfield, near Serin. "We also ensure that we deconflict our movements with other military actors,” in a reference to the presence of Syrian, Turkish, and Russian armed forces in the region.

The coalition official underlined he could not talk about Turkish threats to other areas outside of Russian-Turkish and the US-Turkish agreements along the northern Syria border.

Earlier ceasefire agreements between Moscow and Ankara and between Washington and Ankara allow Turkey to keep territory between Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad, but doesn't allow Turkey to attack outside of those areas.

"The coalition along the border is not [us]. I refer you to the State Department in DC for those questions. We continue to partner with the SDF in Hasakah and Deir al-Zor,” Caggins asserted. “We hope that all militaries will not harm civilians during any operations they conduct, and that they abide by the agreements they have made.”

Editing by Nadia Riva