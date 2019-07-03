Barzani meets minority MPs, states rights will be enshrined in Kurdistan constitution

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The autonomous Kurdistan Region is the land of all, including its numerous ethnic and religious groups, and all should participate in administrating and bearing public duties and responsibilities, the president of the region’s leading party said on Wednesday.

Masoud Barzani’s comment came during a meeting with lawmakers representing ethnic and religious minorities in the Kurdistan Region’s Parliament in Erbil.

Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the former President of the Kurdistan Region, currently holds no governmental posts but remains an important political figure in the region and Iraq in general.

During the meeting, Christian and Turkmen lawmakers praised the role of Barzani in insisting their representation in the opposition against the former authoritarian government of Saddam Hussein prior to 2003, securing their rights in the current Constitution of Iraq as well as granting them a seat in the Kurdistan Parliament’s leadership and securing posts for them in the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet, according to a statement released by Barzani’s press office.