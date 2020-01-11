Horrific traffic accident in Sulaimani leaves 3 teenagers dead, 1 critically injured

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A horrific traffic accident in the Kurdistan Region on Saturday left three teenagers dead and another in critical condition.

The incident occurred on the Darbandikhan – Warmawa road in the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province.

The accident involved a BMW sedan. The cause of the accident is unknown.

Locals in the area rushed to the scene to help extract the bodies of the driver and passengers while ambulances arrived.

Three people were pronounced dead on the scene while another was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Darbandikhan administration said. All four were teenagers. Their identities have not been revealed.