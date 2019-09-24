PHOTOS: Exhibition in Erbil showcases paintings of local artist

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A local female artist showcased her work on Tuesday at an art exhibition in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil titled “Jin u Jiyan (Women and Life).”

The paintings were created by Saadat Sherwani, an artist from Barzan. She told Kurdistan 24 that her work, and the exhibition, in particular, symbolizes women’s rights and their role in Kurdish society.

“I have worked on these paintings for 15 years,” Sherwani said of her realism art, “and today, I want to dedicate the exhibition to children battling cancer.”

“The date I chose for the exhibition also falls within the second anniversary of the Kurdistan referendum,” she added. “My message, through my paintings, is that one day, the result of the referendum will be put into action.”

Sherwani also underlined the strength of Kurdish women and their ability to be mothers as well as active members of society.

The two-day exhibition began on Tuesday and will continue until late Wednesday.

