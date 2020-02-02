‘Move forward:’ UN urges reform as Iraqi PM successor designated

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Welcoming the designation of a new Iraqi prime minister to succeed Adil Abdul Mahdi, the UN envoy to the country on Saturday called for reforms to meet the demands of widespread anti-government protests that first broke out in October.

Iraqi President Barham Salih announced earlier that Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi would replace Abdul Mahdi. Allawi, a former communications minister in 2010, was rejected by many protest centers in the capital and other cities.

UN envoy Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert “urges swift action to deliver, first and foremost, on substantial reforms and fulfill the rightful demands of the people for justice and accountability,” a United Nations statement read.

Iraqi security forces have killed over 600 protesters since they first took to the streets in early October to demand a better standard of living and an end to institutional corruption, according to an Amnesty International report.

Iranian-backed militias have been accused of carrying out part of the violence, targeting demonstrators and activists with sniper rifles and carrying out targeted assassinations.

“Iraq urgently needs to move forward,” the UN statement said. “The prime minister-designate faces a monumental task: rapid Cabinet formation and parliamentary confirmation to press ahead with meaningful reforms addressing popular demands, delivering justice and accountability.”

