Kurdistan PM-designate to meet parties to begin forming cabinet: source

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A source from the office of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Prime Minister-designate on Saturday said Masrour Barzani would start meeting with allied parties “soon” to begin the process of forming his cabinet.

The political source told Kurdistan 24 Barzani would first meet with his parties negotiating team, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), “to lay down negotiation plans” in consultations that are to follow with other parties that would partake in his cabinet.

“Masrour Barzani is expected to meet with [political] entities soon, and the first meetings would be with the KDP leadership as [it is] the leading member of the ninth cabinet of the [KRG],” the source added.

On Wednesday, the newly-elected President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, issued a formal letter calling on Masrour Barzani to form the new KRG cabinet, for which he would have 30 days to complete.

“I’m humbled by the support and confidence of President @masoud_barzani and KDP to serve as the next Prime Minister,” Masrour Barzani wrote on his official Twitter account.

“To the Kurdistan Parliament, and every faction in the assembly, and to the President of the Kurdistan Region, I thank you for the trust you have bestowed.”

The decree was issued a day after the Kurdistan Parliament named Masrour Barzani to the post of Prime Minister with 87 votes out of 97 attending lawmakers.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany