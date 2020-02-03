Syrian attack in Idlib kills 4 Turkish soldiers, wounds 9: Turkish Defense Ministry

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey’s Defense Ministry announced on Monday that four of its soldiers were killed and nine others wounded after intense shelling by Syrian government forces in the northwestern Idlib province.

According to a Defense Ministry statement, the Turkish forces were “sent as reinforcements to prevent clashes” in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

The attack occurred despite the Turkish soldiers allegedly coordinating their locations with the Syrian forces, it added.

One of the nine wounded soldiers is in critical condition.

State-run Anadolu Agency reported that the Turkish forces responded to the attacks “and destroyed the targets.”

Kurdistan 24 could not independently verify how many casualties the Syrian side suffered.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed Syrian government supporters want to extend the crisis and vowed that Turkey “will not hesitate” to do whatever is necessary to prevent that from happening, “including the use of military power.”

According to Monday’s Turkish Defense Ministry statement, “developments are being monitored and necessary measures were being taken.”

Turkey has at least 12 military outposts in the Idlib region, set up following an agreement with Russian and Iran in 2017.

Idlib is the last significant stronghold rebel forces hold in Syria since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Turkey fears that fighting in the Idlib region will cause a wave of refugees to flee toward its southern border.