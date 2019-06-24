Masrour Barzani's office clarifies 'baseless' reports on KRG cabinet candidates

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The press office of Prime Minister-designate of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani released a statement on Monday where it described recent reports about ministerial candidates being chosen and finalized for the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet as baseless.

In a statement, Barzani’s office charged some local media outlets with having affiliated agendas and giving false information about alleged candidates for the KRG’s ninth cabinet.

“The Prime Minister-designate’s office announced that the circulated broadcasts are no more than mere speculations far from the truth,” the statement said.

It clarified that none of the nominees could be selected until the prime minister-designate’s office officially receives the candidates from the political entities. The names are then sent to the parliament for recognition.

Anything beyond that, no matter the agenda behind it, is considered false advertising, the statement concluded.

On June 12, 2019, the President of the autonomous Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, issued a formal letter asking the prime minister-designate to form the new KRG cabinet.

Barzani previously stated that he would attempt to finalize the formation of the new cabinet before the legal deadline, which is 30 days from June 12—the day he was officially tasked with doing so.

