At least 6 killed, 15 wounded in separate Baghdad explosions: sources

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Three separate explosions rocked the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Tuesday, leaving at least six people dead and over a dozen injured, security and medical sources said.

In northern Baghdad’s Shaab district, three people died, and five more were wounded when a motorcycle exploded, the sources said, according to Reuters.

Another motorcycle bomb detonated in the Bayaa district, located in southwestern Baghdad. That attack left two dead and six injured.

Elsewhere, in the eastern Baladiyat district, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded and killed one person, leaving four others wounded.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the so-called Islamic State has been blamed in the past for carrying out such assaults, despite their military defeat in 2017.

It also appears the incidents are unrelated to the nationwide anti-government protests that have engulfed central and southern parts of Iraq since early October.

The protests in Iraq over the past month and a half reflect widespread dissatisfaction with the economy, a call for more jobs, the dismal state of public services, and widespread government corruption.

Since they began, widespread protests have resulted in the deaths of over 300, while some 16,000 have been injured, according to Iraq’s High Commission for Human Rights.

The United Nations, as well as Amnesty International, have called for an end to the bloodshed and urged security forces to show restraint against protestors.

Demonstrators in Iraq are calling for radical change in Iraq’s political system, which they say fails to address their needs, but, rather, serves the interests of a small governing elite.