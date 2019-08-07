Iraqi forces arrest senior ISIS member responsible for spoils-of-war

The fighter used to operate for the Islamic State in Kirkuk’s southwestern Riyadh district, the statement added.

He is now being referred to judicial authorities to complete the investigation over his involvement with the group.

Iraqi forces occasionally arrest members of the terror group in liberated areas of the country, notably those the Islamic State had previously occupied.

On Tuesday, police forces announced they had detained five fighters of the Islamic State in the western part of Mosul.

The group emerged in Mosul in mid-2014 and soon expanded to the provinces of Salahuddin, Anbar, Diyala, and Kirkuk.

Iraq declared military victory against the Islamic State in late 2017, but the group continues to launch insurgency attacks, ambushes, and kidnappings in the country. Officials from the Kurdistan Region and Iraq have repeatedly warned of a possible resurgence of the terrorist group in the country.

