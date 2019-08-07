Car bomb kills at least three children in northeastern Syria’s Tirbespi town

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least three children were killed on Wednesday in a car bomb targeting Syrian Kurdistan’s (Rojava) town of Tirbespi, a local security source said.

The explosion took place in front of the post office of Tirbespi, also known as al-Qahtaniya in Arabic, according to the source.

Following the blast, ambulances were dispatched to the scene to transfer the victims to nearby hospitals.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility by any groups.

Tirbespi is located in Hasakah province, which borders the autonomous Kurdistan Region and Iraq. It is part of the territories controlled by the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

