VIDEO: Kurdistan Region holds 16th Commemoration Day for martyrs of Feb. 1, 2004, terrorist attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani participated on Saturday in the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) 16th annual remembrance day for martyrs fallen in the Feb. 1, 2004, terrorist attack.

Sixteen years ago, today, two suicide bombers detonated themselves inside two headquarters of the leading political parties in the Kurdistan Region while both parties were having a congratulatory gathering on the first day of Eid al-Adha.

The suicide attacks killed 117 individuals and injured 133 others, including civilians and officials such as the KRG’s deputy prime minister, Erbil governor, minister of the council of minister’s affairs, and various party members.

This year’s memorial ceremony was held at the Sami Abdul Rahman Park in Erbil, which was named after the KRG deputy prime minister martyred in the attack. The site is considered the largest park in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.