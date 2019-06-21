PHOTOS: Iran’s Guards display pieces of downed US drone

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Friday displayed what they claimed were pieces of the downed US ‘spy’ drone in the southern coast of the country.

Iran’s air force shot down an American “Global Hawk” unit when it entered Iranian airspace near the Kuhmubarak area on Thursday, on the beaches of the southern province of Hormozgan.

Although Tehran claimed it had downed the drone over its own territory, US officials were adamant that it had been brought down over international waters. The Pentagon even released a map of the drone’s flight path.

The incident comes amid escalating tensions between Iran and the US, which holds Tehran responsible for attacks just last week on two oil tankers cruising the Gulf of Oman and four other commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz last month. Tehran denies any involvement, while IRGC military officials have stated that if they undertook such actions, they would do so publicly.

Editing by Nadia Riva