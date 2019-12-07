US envoy, military commanders meet senior officials in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Saturday, Amb. James Jeffrey, the US Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, met in Erbil with top officials of the Kurdistan Region.

Jeffrey was accompanied by Lt. Gen. Pat White, who, in September, became head of the US-led Coalition against ISIS, as well as Gen. Eric Hill, Commander of the Coalition’s Special Operations Joint Task Force.

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani, discussed the latest security developments in Iraq and the area with the US delegation. Both sides emphasized the importance of establishing systematic coordination between the Peshmerga and Iraqi Security Forces (ISF.)

The Americans affirmed the continued US support for the Kurdistan Region and the Peshmerga forces in particular, while Barzani expressed the KRG’s appreciation and gratitude for that ongoing support.

Barzani stated that the so-called Islamic State remains a severe threat, adding that coordination and cooperation with the international community is necessary to stand against that threat.

Some two years ago, in December 2017, former Iraqi Prime Minister, Haider al-Abadi, declared that the Islamic State had been defeated, but, clearly, that was wrong.

In remarks to the press after his meeting with Barzani, Jeffrey hailed the people and government of the Kurdistan Region.

“It is great to be back here, to see all my friends in Iraqi Kurdistan,” Jeffrey began.

“We much admire what you are doing for your economy; what you have done against Daesh (ISIS); and we are very sorry for your losses recently in the fight against Daesh," he said, referring to the increasing attacks from the so-called Islamic State on the Peshmerga and the Iraqi Security Forces in the disputed territories.

"We will stand with you in this fight and continue to work with you for stability, not just here in Iraq, but in the entire region," he added.

Asked about weapons for the Peshmerga, Jeffrey affirmed, “We talked about that,” and pointing to the presence of Gen. Hill and Gen. White, he noted, “These discussions are continuing.”

Speaking in Kurdish, Barzani added that the Kurdistan Region was very pleased with the continued support from the US and its ties with the Kurds.