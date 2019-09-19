WATCH: American University of Kurdistan holds historic first graduation ceremony

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The American University of Kurdistan (AUK) held its first-ever graduation ceremony on Thursday, an event attended by multiple dignitaries who congratulated the new diploma-holders and the institution as a whole.

"It is a matter of great pride that we have been able to bring world-class opportunities in education to the young people of Kurdistan," said Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in a speech.

Barzani, also the chairman of AUK's Board of Trustees, added, "I am proud to be standing here before you today as an American University graduate myself." The prime minister graduated from American University in Washington, DC in 1997.