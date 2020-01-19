Protests escalate in Baghdad as Basra joins calls to block roads connecting to capital

Due to the increasing violence that led to the deaths of hundreds of protesters, Adil Abdul Mahdi resigned from his role as prime minister in December. But Iraqi political forces have so far failed to nominate an alternative that demonstrators accept.

Meanwhile, protesters have nominated several Iraqi individuals with notable military or political careers and whom they believe would put the interests of Iraq first. Demonstrations have long condemned foreign, namely Iranian, interference in Iraqi affairs. They have torched the offices of several parties allied with Tehran as well as multiple Iranian consular offices.

Amid the continued violence, security forces have killed over 450 protesters and wounded thousands more since demonstrations broke out in October. Unofficial estimates range as high as 600 dead among demonstrators. Protesters have accused members of the Iranian-backed Hashd al-Shaabi militias of shooting them with live rounds and firing military-grade tear gas canisters directly at their heads.

Crowds first took to the streets in early October to express long-held grievances about chronically inadequate public services, a low standard of living, and widespread institutional graft among government officials.

As the scope of the demonstrations grew with each passing week, participants ultimately insisted on widespread reform and the ouster of the entire ruling elite who they see as unashamedly corrupt. Recent violence has taken the shape of assassinations of activists and journalists covering the protests.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany