PMF’s weapons, munitions merged with Iraqi defense ministry’s storages: spokesperson

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Hashd al-Shaabi’s weapons depots have been moved and relocated to the Iraqi Defense Ministry’s official weapons storage, an Iraqi minister said on Sunday.

Tahsin Khafaji, a spokesperson for Iraq’s Defense Ministry, said in a statement that the relocation of the Shia-dominated militias’ weapons warehouses and storage facilities is complete and “are now under the control of the ministry of defense.”

Following several explosions at a weapons depot run by the Shia-dominated militias, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi decided to move their weapons facilities outside of cities and merge them with the state’s official weapons depots.

The Iraqi prime minister also ordered the launch of an investigation regarding the incidents with the officials at the weapons depot to determine the exact cause of the explosions.

Khafaji’s statement said Defense Minister Najah Ali Shamari would announce the results of the investigation directly to the public shortly.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany