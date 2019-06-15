German minister, delegation talk trade, Erbil-Baghdad ties in meetings with senior Kurdish leaders

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A German delegation on Saturday discussed trade, the Kurdistan Region’s economy, and Erbil’s ties with Baghdad in separate meetings with senior Kurdish leaders in Erbil.
The German team was headed by State Secretary for Economic Cooperation and Development Martin Jaeger as well as the country’s outgoing Ambassador to Iraq, Cyrill Nunn, according to a statement from the office of Prime Minister-designate and Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), Masrour Barzani.
Both sides “agreed to appoint working teams to discuss practical measures to promoting stronger trade and investment ties between Germany, Kurdistan Region and Iraq,” a statement from Barzani’s office read.
The security chief presented the delegation his “vision to diversify the local economy, promote foreign investment and reduce bureaucracy for citizens and businesses alike,” it added.
Chancellor Barzani emphasized “the stable security conditions in the Kurdistan Region,” which are a “cornerstone of political and economic stability.”
The German delegation also met with senior Kurdish leader and head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani.
Barzani “expressed his thanks to the German government and people for the aid and support they provided the Peshmerga force of Kurdistan during the war with [ISIS],” a statement from his office read.
From his side, Jaeger said his country welcomed the improving ties between Erbil with Baghdad.
Pleased to receive a German government delegation headed by Mr. Martin Jaeger, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development at the Barzani Headquarters today pic.twitter.com/Lwb5hxot2B— Masoud Barzani (@masoud_barzani) June 15, 2019
Relations between the two governments reached a near-breaking point in late 2017 after Baghdad attacked disputed territories. But the two sides have worked to iron out differences since then and have taken positive steps, especially as a new Iraqi prime minister took office in late 2018.
Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi is slated to visit the Kurdistan Region this week to personally congratulate the newly-appointed President, Nechirvan Barzani, as well as Masrour Barzani, who has been nominated by the regional parliament to form a new cabinet.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
