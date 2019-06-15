German minister, delegation talk trade, Erbil-Baghdad ties in meetings with senior Kurdish leaders

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A German delegation on Saturday discussed trade, the Kurdistan Region’s economy, and Erbil’s ties with Baghdad in separate meetings with senior Kurdish leaders in Erbil.

The German team was headed by State Secretary for Economic Cooperation and Development Martin Jaeger as well as the country’s outgoing Ambassador to Iraq, Cyrill Nunn, according to a statement from the office of Prime Minister-designate and Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), Masrour Barzani.

Both sides “agreed to appoint working teams to discuss practical measures to promoting stronger trade and investment ties between Germany, Kurdistan Region and Iraq,” a statement from Barzani’s office read.

The security chief presented the delegation his “vision to diversify the local economy, promote foreign investment and reduce bureaucracy for citizens and businesses alike,” it added.

Chancellor Barzani emphasized “the stable security conditions in the Kurdistan Region,” which are a “cornerstone of political and economic stability.”