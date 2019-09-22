Dozens of top Iraqi officials continue high profile trade-boosting trip to China

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Key cabinet members and 12 governors from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region met on Sunday with Chinese banking officials as part of a high profile, six-day delegation to China aimed at increasing trade, finance, and construction projects between the two countries.

According to an Iraqi statement, Minister of Finance Fuad Hussein met with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of China CITIC Bank, Chang Zhenming, in the presence of the Iraqi governors, transport minister, and electricity minister.

“The two sides reviewed measures taken to complete banking preparations for the second step after opening accounts [at China CITIC Bank] in order to start financing projects which will focus on infrastructure projects, strategic projects, and both domestic and international railway networks,” read a statement released by Iraq’s Ministry of Finance.

Iraqi governors attending were from Baghdad, Basra, Karbala, Wasit, Diyala, Anbar, Maysan, Wasit, and Dhi Qar. From the Kurdistan Region were the governors of Erbil, Sulaimani, and Duhok.