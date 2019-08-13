Iraqi forces kill 10 ISIS militants, arrest 5 in latest operation in Anbar desert

Iraqi forces have carried out previous operations there against the so-called Islamic State in the past.

“The operation resulted in the death of 10 terrorists – including two wearing explosive belts –and the arrest of five others,” the statement added, noting “multiple airstrikes” destroyed several of the terror group’s bases in the area.

Elsewhere, on Monday, Iraqi intelligence and security forces arrested three Islamic State terrorists who confessed to committing various crimes and carrying out executions for the extremist group.

Among them was a senior leader responsible for Islamic State-controlled mills in Hawija, located in western Kirkuk province.

Read More: Iraqi security arrest three ISIS members who transferred explosives, money to Kirkuk

In late 2017, Baghdad proclaimed a “final victory” over the Islamic State. Since then, however, the terror group has continued to wage an insurgency in areas the group once controlled and have even been able to reach cities and towns they never held.

On Friday, Iraqi security forces announced the conclusion to an operation that was part of the latest effort to engage members of the extremist group after the military claimed success in clearing areas north and west of Baghdad in two previous military operations.

According to Iraq’s Joint Operations Command, the campaign targeted areas located north of Miqdadiya district in Diyala province, as well as north of Jalawla and Khanaqin, most of which are disputed territories between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government of Iraq.