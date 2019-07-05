Hundreds of Kurdish Peshmerga complete new modern warfare training

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Hundreds of Kurdish Peshmerga fighters on Thursday completed their weeks-long military training on modern warfare tactics provided by the US-led coalition.

Some 540 Peshmerga fighters participated in the training, which was carried out in the Kurdistan Region’s Shekhan town in the Duhok Province.

The fighters were from the Peshmerga Ministry’s 3rd regiment of the 14th brigade, Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga Ministry, Jamal Iminki, told Kurdistan 24.

He mentioned the training would continue this year in close coordination with the Kurdistan Training Coordination Center (KTCC) and the US-led coalition.