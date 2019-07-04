Kurdistan parliament investigates 'Arabization' in Iraq's disputed territories

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A group of lawmakers from the Kurdistan Region Parliament's committee on disputed territories visited areas within them to investigate claims that Kurdish residents have been the target of a campaign of “Arabization,” the term used for policies that favor ethnic Arabs to the detriment of other Iraqi ethnicities.

“It was the Kurdistan Parliament's decision to establish several committees to visit the disputed areas to investigate the recent incidents such as crop fires and attempts of enacting the Arabization process in villages with Kurdish populations,” committee member Liza Falakadin told Kurdistan 24.

Parliamentary officials announced the creation of the committee in late May in response to growing numbers of reports of such incidents.

”In our first visit, we came to the office of the representative of the Kurdistan Parliament in Kirkuk’s [town of] Qarahanjir to meet with the people and gather the facts,” Falakadin continued.

“After the meetings, we will present our findings to the parliament which in turn will present them to the Iraqi parliament, the United Nations, and the international community for the proper action.”