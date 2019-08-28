VP Mike Pence and President Nechirvan Barzani discuss security, protecting minorities

WASHINGTON DC (Kurdistan 24) — US Vice President Mike Pence and Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, spoke by telephone on Tuesday.

Leading their discussion was the “security situation in northern Iraq,” including “enhancing efforts to bring stability to the disputed territories” and facilitating the return of Iraqis to their homes, “including religious and ethnic minority communities, displaced by conflict,” a White House readout of the discussion explained.

Barzani’s office, for its part, affirmed that the Kurdish President had assured Pence that the Kurdistan Region would continue to follow its long-established policy “to protect and support the religious and ethnic components of the Kurdistan Region and work to promote a culture of coexistence.”

I had a productive phone call with @VP. We discussed our enduring partnership and joint efforts against terrorism, our concerns for the Christian and Yezidi IDPs who wish to return home, and other matters of mutual interest. He welcomed the improved Erbil-Baghdad relations. — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) August 27, 2019

The White House summary continued as it explained that Pence had praised Barzani and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) “for providing refuge for displaced civilians and for leading Iraq’s efforts to protect those impacted by conflict,” including the Yezidi community, which five years ago this month suffered a “horrific assault” at the hands of the so-called Islamic State.

Indeed, in a recent interview with Kurdistan 24, Amb. Sam Brownback, US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, similarly praised the Kurdistan Region for its tolerance, hailing it as “an island in a sea of difficulty.”