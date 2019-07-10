Iranian bombardment kills teenage girl, injures two more in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iranian artillery on Wednesday targeted the Kurdistan Region’s border areas, killing an 18-year-old girl and injuring others, local authorities said.

The bombardment struck the Bradost area and town of Sidakan, killing the girl and wounding other villagers, Kirmanj Izzat, Mayor of Soran, told Kurdistan 24.

“The girl was named Zaitun Qadir,” Izzat added.

“The shelling also wounded two of her brothers, Sirwan, 23, and Ismael, 14, in the village of Dere.”

The bombardment also hit the villages of Barbzin, Dere, Dasniya, Talan, Beqapushk, and Dustana, the Kurdish official stated.

“In addition to human casualties, the Iranian shelling also damaged fields belonging to locals,” he continued.

Iranian artillery fire has been a regular occurrence on the Kurdistan Region’s border areas, much of which is claimed to be targeting Iranian Kurdish opposition fighters.

The Wednesday bombardment came one day after a senior Iranian border guard commander, Hasil Ahmedi, known as Hasil Elkhani, was killed along with two other guards in the Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhilat) city of Piranshahr by an unknown armed group.

Related Article: Three IRGC members killed near Kurdish city as clashes increase

Iranian shelling in the region has resulted in the evacuation of dozens of Kurdish villages in the Kurdistan Region.

In the past, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has called on the Iranian government to put an end to indiscriminate shelling of areas near the Kurdish border and asked Iranian Kurdish fighters to avoid using the region to attack its neighboring state.

Editing by Nadia Riva

(Additional reporting by Teyfur Mohammed)