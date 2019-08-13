WATCH: Huge blast at Shia militia arms depot rocks Iraq’s capital

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A powerful explosion at a weapon warehouse run by Shia militias rocked the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Monday, killing one person and wounding 29 others, authorities have reported.

The arms depot belonging to the Hash al-Shaabi militia, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), was located inside a federal police base in Doura district, southern Baghdad.

Videos posted on Iraqi social media pages showed thick black smoke rising in the capital as people began to panic.