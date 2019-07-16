Kurdistan PM, Iraqi President look to constitution to solve Erbil-Baghdad issues

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Prime Minister of the autonomous Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, on Tuesday met with Iraqi President, Barham Salih, to discuss issues between Erbil and Baghdad to be resolved on the basis of the Iraqi Constitution.

Barzani, heading the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation, highlighted the need to intensify efforts for a proper dialogue and resort to the constitution to find a common ground to improve bilateral relations, according to the press office of the Iraqi President.

It is the first visit of the new KRG cabinet to Baghdad since its formation last Wednesday.

The two sides also discussed the political developments in the country, region, and on the international stage.

Last time the two leaders met was in Erbil on June 10 during Nechirvan Barzani’s inauguration as the President of the Kurdistan Region.