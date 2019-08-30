PM Barzani lifts entry fee on Iraqi tourists visiting the Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani on Thursday stated his government has decided to lift fees on tourists from central and southern Iraq visiting the autonomous Kurdish region.

Barzani delivered the news during a meeting with a high-ranking delegation led by Iraq’s Interior Minister, Yassin al-Yasiri, in Erbil.

The Iraqi minister welcomed the positive atmosphere Erbil and Baghdad are currently enjoying, commending the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Iraqi federal ministries’ mutual understanding, according to the readout of the Prime Minister’s press office.

Yasiri stressed that all outstanding issues should be resolved in “accordance with the Constitution of Iraq.”

During the meeting, the two sides touched on the issue of the entry fee of 10,000 Iraqi dinars (US $8) levied from Iraqi tourists when they enter the Kurdistan Region.