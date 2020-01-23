Smuggling ring suspected of bringing 10,000 Kurdish migrants to UK halted

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The European Union’s Judicial Cooperation Unit (Eurojust) on Wednesday said Dutch and French police carried out an operation against a group suspected of illegally transporting nearly 10,000 Kurdish migrants to the United Kingdom in refrigerated lorries and small rubber boats.

“In total, 19 suspects were arrested in France and four in the Netherlands, in the vicinity of The Hague,” Eurojust said in a statement. “Five premises were searched. Total profits for the criminal network amounted to EUR 70 million.”

According to the statement, authorities in France launched an investigation into the network in August 2018. French investigators found that “the network picked migrants up from rest and parking areas between Le Mans and Poitiers in France,” the Eurojust statement revealed.

“During the investigations, suspects using vehicles with Dutch license plates were regularly spotted, which led to opening up the case to the Netherlands and a request for coordination from Eurojust,” it stated.