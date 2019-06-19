Senior Kurdistan Region leaders meet with head of UN team investigating ISIS crimes

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The continued efforts to find ways to hold Islamic State members accountable for their crimes against humanity led discussions in separate meetings between senior Kurdistan Region leaders and a top United Nations official.

Karim A.A. Khan QC, Special Advisor and Head of the United Nations Investigative Team for the Accountability of Islamic State crimes (UNITAD), met separately with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister-Designate Masrour Barzani, and Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Wednesday.

In his meeting with President Nechirvan Barzani, Khan updated the Kurdish leader on the progress UNITAD has made with its collection of evidence to prosecute so-called Islamic State fighters for their crimes in Iraq and Syria, noting that the evidence gathered is according to international standards, a statement from the president’s office said.

Both sides also spoke at length about the ongoing cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government of Iraq as they work to locate the criminals and put them on trial.

President Nechirvan Barzani highly praised Khan and his delegation’s work in bringing Islamic State criminals to justice, the statement added.

The president also offered Kurdistan’s overall support on the matter and emphasized that the “Kurdistan Region would uphold and deepen the principles and values of coexistence, and protect the different components in the society.”