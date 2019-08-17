Senior Kurdish leader meets with outgoing EU Ambassador to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Saturday met with the outgoing European Union Ambassador to Iraq, Ramon Blecua, who praised the ties between the EU and autonomous Kurdish region.
In his meeting with Barzani, Ambassador Blecua “praised the cooperation and relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the European Union” a statement on the KDP president’s official website read.
The outgoing ambassador hoped the two parties “continue to strengthen those relations,” adding that he would not “forget his friendship with the Kurdish people,” the statement said.
Both sides also discussed the relations between the regional government in Erbil and the federal government in Baghdad, stressing the need for understanding and dialogue between the two.
“Regarding the Kurdistan Region, the EU Ambassador highlighted the security, stability, and political process in the region” and “described the formation of the new regional government as a positive step on the road for a better future.”
Farewell visit to President Massoud Barzani today at the end of my post. Eventful 2 years in which I appreciated his leadership and political vision. We discussed political situation and important role that KRG is playing at national & regional level and EU/KRG partnership. pic.twitter.com/bNCeViOml5— Ramon Blecua (@EUAmbIraq) August 17, 2019
In a tweet following the meeting, Blecua said he discussed with Barzani the “political situation [in the region] and the important role that [the] KRG is playing at national and regional level” as well as the partnership between the autonomous Kurdish region and the EU.
Had a productive farewell meeting with @EUAmbIraq, the EU ambassador to Iraq at the Barzani Headquarters today. We spoke of further strengthening the EU-Kurdistan Region relations and I wished him success in all his future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/pEOulPcM2S— Masoud Barzani (@masoud_barzani) August 17, 2019
For his part, President Barzani extended his best wishes to Blecua as he embarks on his new duties.
“Had a productive farewell meeting with” Ambassador Blecua,” he wrote on Twitter. “We spoke of further strengthening the EU-Kurdistan Region relations and I wished him success in all his future endeavors.”
