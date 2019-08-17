Senior Kurdish leader meets with outgoing EU Ambassador to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Saturday met with the outgoing European Union Ambassador to Iraq, Ramon Blecua, who praised the ties between the EU and autonomous Kurdish region.

In his meeting with Barzani, Ambassador Blecua “praised the cooperation and relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the European Union” a statement on the KDP president’s official website read.

The outgoing ambassador hoped the two parties “continue to strengthen those relations,” adding that he would not “forget his friendship with the Kurdish people,” the statement said.