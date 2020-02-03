Belgium Foreign and Defense Minister visits Kurdistan; expresses desire to further develop ties with Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani, on Monday, discussed bilateral relations between Belgium and the Kurdistan Region with a high-level delegation, headed by Belgium’s Foreign and Defense Minister, Philippe Goffin.

The Belgium minister and an accompanying delegation arrived on Monday afternoon in Erbil International Airport (EIA), where they were received by the KRG Minister of Peshmerga, Shorish Ismael.

In the meeting between Barzani and Goffin, the two officials discussed the latest developments in Iraq and in the region, as the foreign minister confirmed his country’s support to the Kurdistan Region and to Iraq in fighting the threat of terrorism.

Goffin extended his gratitude and appreciation to the Kurdistan Region for its open-door policy in hosting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from other areas of Iraq and refugees, who come predominantly from Syria. He also conveyed his country's preparedness to support the Kurdistan Region and further develop economic ties.

Barzani thanked the Belgian government for its support and its role within the International Coalition in fighting the so-called Islamic State. As Barzani stressed, the terrorist group still poses a threat to Iraq and the region.

Barzani also briefed the visiting delegation on the agenda of his government and its plans for diversifying the economy and sources of revenue in the Kurdistan Region. As he affirmed, his government has, as a high priority, to facilitate the process of investment.

Goffin also met with the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, who extended his gratitude to Belgium for its support to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

He stressed that the Kurdistan Region and Iraq both still need the support of the Coalition in the fight against terrorism.

In speaking with Goffin, the Kurdish President shed light on the outstanding issues between Erbil-and Baghdad.

He affirmed that the Kurdistan Region is looking to resolve the disputes with Baghdad on a constitutional basis.

Barzani reiterated that the Kurdistan Region has always been a stabilizing factor in the region, and it will continue to promote security and stability more broadly in the area.

He furthermore affirmed his support for the demands of the Iraqi protestors for a better livelihood and decent services.

Goffin praised the role of the Kurdistan Region in fighting terrorism and its efforts to support stability and security in the area, while promoting coexistence and tolerance among the region’s different religions and ethnicities and providing a safe haven for IDPs and refugees.

The meeting concluded with a discussion of the families of Islamic State fighters who are detained in camps, particularly in Syria.

They include women and children of Belgian nationality.

READ MORE: Belgian court orders that gov't accept 10 children of ISIS fighters in Syria

In December, a Belgian court ordered the government to repatriate 10 children who were born in Syria to Belgian parents associated with the so-called Islamic State. Between 2014 and 2018, the terrorist group carried out seven attacks in Belgium.

The most deadly occurred on March 22, 2016, when three suicide bombings killed 32 people, in addition to the three terrorists.

The terrorist cell in Brussels was linked to that which carried out the November 13, 2015, terrorist attacks in Paris, which killed 131people.

They were the deadliest terrorist assaults in French history, while the attacks four months later in Belgium were the deadliest in that country’s history.

Editing by Laurie Mylroie