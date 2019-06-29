KRG President meets UN Security Council, vows to mend ties with Baghdad, protect Kurdish rights

Relations between Erbil and Baghdad significantly deteriorated in the aftermath of the Kurdistan Region’s historic independence referendum in September 2017.

Iraq responded with a set of punitive measures, including a flight ban and the use of military force to regain control of disputed territories which the Kurdish forces had protected when the so-called Islamic State emerged in 2014.

Ties between the two governments have greatly improved since the appointment of new Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi.

“The UN Security Council highly assessed the role of the Kurdistan Region in the face of terrorism, sheltering displaced people and refugees, protecting religious and national minorities, and expressing its satisfaction and support for the normalization and progress of Erbil-Baghdad relations,” a statement on Barzani’s official website read.

Abdul Mahdi, meanwhile, who also met with the UNSC delegation, called on the international community to provide more support for his country after it bore the brunt in the fight against the terror group.

The Security Council delegation arrived in Baghdad for a one-day visit at the invitation of the Federal Government of Iraq, the first such visit in nearly three decades.

A spokesperson for Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the visit was part of Iraq’s support for “stability and reconstruction,” and would be conducted in a way that “confirms the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of Iraq.”

The UNSC is made up of five permanent member states – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States – and 10 non-permanent member states which serve two-year terms. Currently, those are Belgium, Ivory Coast, Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Indonesia, Kuwait, Peru, Poland, and South Africa.