US pledges $500,000 to renovate holiest Yezidi site, located in Kurdistan Region

The three towers of Lalish's main temple. (Photo: Kurdistan 24/Levi Clancy)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Washington's envoy to Iraq on Thursday announced that the United States will provide $500,000 in assistance as part of efforts to renovate the temple at Lalish, the Yezidi (Ezidi) religious minority's holiest site.

The announcement was made by US ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller, alongside Consul General in Erbil Steven Fagin, during their visit to the temple.

“A team from the University of Pennsylvania will lead this project in cooperation with local partners, as the project is consistent with our desire to help protect Iraq’s valuable cultural legacy,” Tueller told reporters.

”This work will ensure that delicate structural renovations and architectural work can be started right away, not only to upgrade the temple but to ensure its longevity for years to come.”

The ambassador concluded the press conference by saying, “I look forward to returning to Lalish in the months to come to view the progress of this work and to witness the transformation firsthand.”

US ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller, US Consul General in Erbil Steven Fagin, and candidate to be the leader of the Ezidi community, Hazim Mir Tahseen Beg, July 18, 2019. (Photo: Kurdistan 24).

Tucked-away in the valley of Lalish, the temple makes a striking impression against its natural landscape. It is located in Duhok province's district of Shekhan, at the edge of Nineveh province and anchoring the Ezidi heartland.

Two notable traditions that pilgrims must observe while visiting the site are that shoes are forbidden even outdoors, due to the sanctity of the whole valley, and that its doorways are considered sacred and must be carefully stepped over.  

Editing by John J. Catherine

