Kurdistan watchdog calls KRG to establish anti-corruption judicial court

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Commission of Integrity on Monday submitted a request to the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet to establish a court of justice focused solely on corruption cases.

Musheer Ibrahim, the Director-General of the legal office at the Commission of Integrity, emphasized the importance of forming an establishment to handle the corruption cases swiftly.

“We have presented the Kurdistan Region’s head of government with a request to form a high-level anti-corruption committee headed by the Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, to combat corruption effectively,” Ibrahim told Kurdistan 24.

Daban Mohammed, a member in the Kurdistan Parliament’s integrity committee, said before an independent court is established, the parliament must approve and pass the legislature.

“We will provide our complete support for such a project,” Mohammed said. “When the proposal reaches parliament, our committee will assess it in detail and decide on it.”

The new KRG cabinet’s mission is considerably focused on conducting reforms and improving services to the people of the autonomous Kurdish region.

According to the anti-corruption commission, there are 231 registered corruption cases so far in the first half of the year, with a total of 495 cases under investigation, including incidents registered over the past few years.

Anti-corruption efforts remain one of the primary calls from citizens in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Senior Kurdish leaders have repeatedly stressed that combating corruption is no less important than the fight against the so-called Islamic State.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany

(Additional reporting by Hoshman Sadiq)