Kurdistan Region parliament extends term 1 month to pass Reform Bill

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's parliament by majority vote on Tuesday extended its current term by a full month so lawmakers could continue working to pass the Reform Bill, touted as the defining legislation of regional Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's administration.

A parliamentary source told Kurdistan 24 that, among members of parliament present at the Tuesday session, 77 voted to approve the extension of the fall legislative term.

The source explained that the parliament is seeking to facilitate the process of ratifying the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Reform Bill, adding that a parliamentary committee tasked with drafting a report on the bill has yet to conclude its work.

Last week, the legislature completed the first reading of the bill, after which 85 lawmakers voted to grant it an “emergency status” to facilitate its passage.

After the committee submits its report to parliament, lawmakers would hold another session for a second reading of the bill before a vote can take place for it to become law.

The KRG considers the bill landmark a step toward reforming the KRG public sector. It “includes a series of measures designed to provide more certainty and accountability on salaries, pensions, and allowances for public servants,” the KRG has said.

Senior lawmaker Omed Khashnaw told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday that the bill could be voted on and become law before the new year. “All sides are in agreement on the bill, which is important for reform and improving the situation of the public,” he said.

Prime Minister Barzani has said that reform is a crucial and ongoing process and that the next phase would be even more comprehensive.

Editing by John J. Catherine