Turkish drone strikes checkpoint, villages shelled in northern Syria

Thomas McClure, a Syria-based researcher at the Rojava Information Center, told Kurdistan 24, “The Turkish invasion of North and East Syria saw 379 such strikes, per the SDF, with Turkey relying on warplanes and strike drones both to wipe out SDF fighters and to create panic and mass flight among the civilian population.”

“The SDF is not in possession of any weapons or defense systems capable of fending off such attacks, and they and the civilian population remain sitting ducks for Turkish airpower to strike whenever it chooses,” McClure added.





On Wednesday, the Turkish army also attacked villages along the countryside surrounding Ain al Issa countryside with both missiles and mortars as well as shelling villages near Tal Tamir.