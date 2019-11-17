SDF officials deny ceasefire deal to stop fighting near Tal Tamir

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Sunday denied rumors of a deal to deploy Russian and Syrian armed forces on the M4 and the city of Tal Tamir to stop clashes between the SDF and Turkish-backed militias in the area.

SDF spokesperson Kino Gabriel confirmed in a statement on Sunday that the Turkish army and its related factions continue “fierce attacks on the villages of Tal Tamir, and have not abided by the ceasefire agreement until now.”

On Sunday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), claimed that the SDF and Russian forces reached an agreement to hand Tal Tamir over to Russian and Syrian government forces.

Mustafa Bali, the head of the SDF press office, told Kurdistan 24 that the ceasefire continues to be violated.

“The fighting is continuing in those areas. Syrians, Russians, and the Americans are guarantors, but they are not doing anything,” he stated.

“They are not abiding by the agreements they have made. They didn’t put limits on the Turkish army yet.”