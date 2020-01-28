Syrian Kurds criticize German support for Turkish refugee plan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of Northern and Eastern Syria on Sunday criticized Germany’s announced support for Ankara’s plans to create emergency housing for civilians in its so-called “safe zone” in northern Syria, many of whom were displaced by Turkey’s own military actions.

“Once again, the Turkish state seeks to justify its expansionist ambitions to occupy more Syrian lands under false pretexts, by establishing a safe zone and returning refugees to that zone,” the administration said in a statement.

After meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged funds for his plan for the construction of shelters for displaced asylum-seekers, Deutsche Welle reported.

Syrian Kurds say they fear this could help bolster Turkey’s ongoing control of territory in northern Syria following its attacks on and occupation of the towns of Tal Abyad and Serekaniye (Ras al-Ain) in October.

Erdogan previously outlined plans to resettle hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees in northern Syria. According to critics, the project is an intentional effort to decrease the percentage of the local Kurdish population by changing the ethnic demography, since the majority of the roughly 3.6 Syrian refugees now in Turkey are originally from other parts of Syria that have Arab majorities.

“Turkish state attempts to target the diverse societal composition and authentic historical identity of the peoples of northern Syria, by returning those whom Turkey calls Syrian refugees to these regions,” read the administration statement. “Unfortunately, the Turkish regime derives its support from some European countries, including Germany, which has announced its support for the settlement plans.”

It added, “These plans are dangerous in the continuation of creating chaos and provoking the minorities, as well as an open attempt to prevent stability in our regions and all of Syria. This requires that there be international action that limits these practices, and puts an end to this Turkish approach that does not adhere to any moral standards or international laws.”

The Self-Administration said it strongly “condemned these dangerous policies pursued by Turkey and announce our rejection to them; we strongly criticize Germany’s recent position on supporting Turkish settlement in the occupied territories.”

“We affirm that these positions are not appropriate for Germany and its role in the region, as the Turkish blackmail of Germany and Europe in the file of refugees should not push these parties to participate or be silent in front of Turkey’s project,” which, the statement said, “seeks to annihilate and eliminate the aspirations of peoples, especially the peoples in northern and eastern Syria who fought with all their various components against ISIS; achieved historic victories, thanks to which security was maintained in Europe and the world.”

The Self-Administration called for an effective role, for European in general and Germany in particular, that would limit “Turkish practices and their aggression against our people.”

The statement concluded by asking “the state of Germany to refrain from such positions and policies that do not serve the region and give support to Turkey, and therefore be the reason to legitimize its disastrous plans in our region.”

