PHOTOS: Camp for families displaced by Turkish assault on Syrian Kurds

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Some 4,000 civilians displaced from the Syrian city of Serekaniye (Ras al-Ain in Arabic) by Turkey’s cross-border attack in northern Syria now live in difficult conditions at the newly-built Washokani Camp, located outside Hasakah.

As of yet, there is very little humanitarian aid available in the area, so many urgent, basic needs of residents go unmet in the cold, winter weather.

Tens of thousands of others have fled to towns, cities, villages, and informal settlements in northern Syria and over 18,000 have sought refuge in the neighboring Kurdistan Region.