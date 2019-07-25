Iraqi forces in Kirkuk kill civilian family of nine reportedly mistaken for ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi federal forces at one of their checkpoints in the disputed province of Kirkuk reportedly killed a family of nine after opening fire on their car at night, mistaking them for Islamic State militants, a source said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night after the family returned from visiting a sick relative in Dara Village near Haftaghar, located in the Daquq District, the source told Kurdistan 24 on condition of anonymity.

“Iraqi forces at the security checkpoint opened fire on their vehicle thinking they were targeting Da’esh [ISIS], but it then turned out they were civilians,” the source added.

The incident claimed the lives of nine members of that family, with only a two-year-old child surviving the ordeal, the source said.