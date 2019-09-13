Car bombing in Syria’s rebel-held Afrin kills 3, injures 10

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – More than a dozen people were killed or injured in an explosion that rocked the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin now occupied by Turkish-backed militias, local sources said on Friday.

An explosive-laden vehicle was detonated near a popular local restaurant, killing at least three people and wounding ten others, a security source from the area told Kurdistan 24.

Another source said these numbers were early estimates and that casualties were likely to rise, as is often the case with such incidents. The blast caused significant damage to the site and the surrounding area, locals reported.

According to media close to the Kurdish-led autonomous administration in northern and northeastern Syria, the explosion occurred on the road to the town of Rajo, about 25 kilometers northwest of Afrin.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.