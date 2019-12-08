Refugee arrivals amid Turkish offensive in northern Syria exceeds 18,000: KRG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The number of Syrian Kurdish refugees who have fled their homes to the Kurdistan Region since the start of Turkey’s military operation in northern Syria has exceeded 18,000, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Joint Crisis Coordination Centre (JCC) said on Sunday.

The JCC announced the update in a post on its official Twitter page, where it revealed that 33 more refugees from Syria arrived in the autonomous Kurdish region through the Sehela border crossing on Sunday.

The total number of Syrian Kurdish refugees is now 18,016. That number is in addition to the 226,000 Syrian refugees who were already living in the Kurdistan Region.