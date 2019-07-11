WATCH: Iranian shelling of Kurdistan Region injures 2 fighters, civilian

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iran continued bombarding areas on both sides of its western border with the Kurdistan Region on Thursday, targeting outposts of armed Iranian Kurdish (Rojhilati) opposition groups. According to initial casualties reported, three people have been wounded including one civilian.

The shelling came one day after Kurdish opposition fighters from an as yet unidentified group clashed with members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stationed at the border on Wednesday. Hengaw, a local watchdog that documents and writes about human rights violations against Kurds in Rojhilat, said that the attack resulted in the death of one IRGC soldier.

Thursday's incident occurred near Selve (Sawllawa) village, located on the Iranian side of the border in Piranshahr County of West Azerbaijan Province. The area has been the site of multiple recent clashes, most notably one on Tuesday in which three IRGC members were killed.

In an apparent response to the recent attacks by the opposition groups, Tehran has started to bombard surrounding mountainous areas in search of fighters' hideouts and bases, not only within its own borders but into the Kurdistan Region as well. According to Hengaw's sources, the Iranian military has been using a combination of artillery fire and unmanned drones in their latest efforts to limit the groups' activities.

Iranian operations in the Kurdistan Region have largely focused on territory surrounding Halgurd Mountain, situated about 22 kilometers west of Sawllawa, in Iran.

One local source told Kurdistan 24 that the most recent bombardment, which lasted about two hours, injured a Kurdish shepherd who was working in the area. The watchdog group, Hengaw, also reported that the drone attack resulted in two injuries among the opposition fighters without specifying how seriously they were wounded.