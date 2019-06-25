Canadian lawmakers optimistic about improving ties with Kurdistan Region

OTTAWA (Kurdistan 24) – Lawmakers in the Canadian Parliament say they are optimistic about Canada improving its ongoing relationship and partnership with the Kurdistan Region amid the formation of a new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Kurdistan 24 spoke last week to two Members of the Canadian Parliament, Tom Kmiec and Ziad Aboultaif, both of the Conservative Party of Canada, who expressed their support for Kurdish people all across the world.

Kmiec, who also serves as Deputy Shadow Minister for Finance, is the founder and co-chair of the Canadian Parliamentary Friends of the Kurds, an all-party caucus dedicated to cultivating dialogue and fostering parliamentary ties with the KRG.

The MP spoke at length about the all-party group’s progress since its inception in 2016. Kmiec said the caucus’ relationship with the Kurdistan Region is “getting better” every year, adding he believes they are “making improvements.”

Kmiec revealed that the group now has a mini office in the autonomous region’s capital, Erbil, connected directly to the Canadian embassy, along with dedicated staff.

“It’s a starting point,” he told Kurdistan 24, Canada’s ties with the KRG are “getting better, something that I have been asking for many years now to be done.”