Kurdistan PM meets Swedish Ambassador to Iraq; talks bilateral ties, security

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Swedish Ambassador to Iraq Lars Ronnås on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Sweden as well as security cooperation.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani “acknowledged Sweden’s contribution to the global campaign against ISIS,” a statement the KRG released read. The Kurdish leader also “warned of the serious security threat” the terror group continues to pose.

Indeed, the so-called Islamic State remains a danger in the region even after its military defeat in December 2017. Senior Kurdistan Region officials have often called for a more serious approach to addressing the root causes that led to the Islamic State’s rise.