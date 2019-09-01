Kurdish artist Adnan Karim to attend 7th annual Duhok film festival

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Popular Kurdish singer and songwriter Adnan Karim is set to attend the upcoming seventh annual Duhok International Film Festival (IFF), the event’s press office revealed on Sunday.

The Kurdish musician’s audience spans throughout the Middle East, particularly in the Greater Kurdistan, as well as parts of Europe.

Karim is celebrated for his classical Kurdish poetry which often dates back to the 17th century. Fans describe his music as soft, melancholic, and tranquil.

The Kurdish singer is also known for his artwork, with many of his paintings displayed at exhibitions in Europe and the Middle East.

Renowned Kurdish rock star Kerem Gerdenzeri will also perform at the festival.

The upcoming Duhok film festival is set to take place from Sept. 9 to 16 in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province with several Kurdish and foreign filmmakers participating in the event.

The event features a host of different programs and competitions, including a five-day panel to explore the progress of Kurdish cinema in the autonomous Kurdistan Region.

Related Article: 7 Kurdish films to compete for awards at upcoming Duhok film festival

The Duhok IFF wants to establish a podium for cinematic work in all four parts of the Greater Kurdistan, and link Kurdish cinematic work to the international community.

The event will be held under the title “Tolerance,” and will feature Kurdish, Arabic, and foreign films that focus on coexistence and acceptance, particularly in the Middle East.

Kurdistan 24 is this year’s media sponsor.