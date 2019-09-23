Mother of renowned Kurdish filmmaker not allowed to leave Iran

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Renowned Iranian-Kurdish filmmaker Bahman Ghobadi on Sunday claimed his mother was prevented from leaving Iran and arrested at the Imam Khomeini International Airport.

The filmmaker made the claim on his Instagram and Facebook accounts. In his posts, he claimed the Iranian government “did not let my exhausted mom leave,” so she could visit him.

“I wanted to meet her after a long time,” Ghobadi, the exiled film director wrote on his Instagram on Sunday. “Shame on you.”

Iranian authorities have not responded to Ghobadi’s statement.

The filmmaker’s mother was reportedly arrested on Sunday at the airport and then released. Authorities confiscated her passport and allegedly told her she should go to the revolutionary court.

“She has to be under the care and control of a doctor now, but instead, she is getting ready for tomorrow’s court!” Ghobadi added in his social media posts.