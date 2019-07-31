Masrour Barzani: ISIS remains a threat to security of region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – ISIS’ increasing activity in parts of Iraq that suffer security gaps led the discussion on Wednesday in a meeting between the new Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, and a US military delegation led by Brig.Gen.Gregory Kreuder, Chief of the US Office of Security Cooperation–Iraq (OSC-I.)

The US established OSC-I following the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq in December 2011, and it is located in the US embassy in Baghdad. This meeting continues the discussion that Barzani and Kreuder held last month.

Read More: Kurdistan PM-Designate talks reform, training of Peshmerga in meeting with US military official

In Wednesday’s meeting, the two officials exchanged views on recent security developments in the region, as well as Peshmerga reform, as a readout from the Prime Minister’s office explains.

Unifying the two main Peshmerga forces, along with US assistance to and the training of those troops, was a major topic of their discussion. Kreuder reaffirmed America’s “ongoing support of reform of the Peshmerga Ministry in unifying the two main Peshmerga forces into one entity, under a single command.”

The Ministry of Peshmerga has established a Reform Board, which is working to implement a roadmap for change. That roadmap includes 31 different projects that would consolidate the Peshmerga into a more efficient and effective national defense force.